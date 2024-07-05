The most anticipated and captivating duel of the quarterfinals of this Copa América 2024 will be played next Saturday, July 6th in it Allegiant StadiumThere are many expectations for this duel, two high-calibre countries and extraordinary players will face each other and one of them will be left behind.
Below, with 90min we leave you five possible predictions for the duel between Uruguay and Brazil:
Two tough opponents, with strong play, who often resort to fouls. In addition, they are two teams with a lot of attitude and it is almost a fact that they will be a headache for the referee of the match. The yellow cards will not be lacking and at least 3 cards are expected in the match.
Although it may be a difficult match for both teams, it will be a two-legged affair. Both teams will have the opportunity to score, and it will not be a match without a sacred shout.
A draw is highly likely to be the final result. Even though there may be goals, there will be no difference in the 90 minutes and the semi-final will be decided by penalty kicks. Analysing the results and previous performances, a draw is very likely.
Uruguay is a team that tends to resort to fouls when things get tough. It is a team that is playing at a great level, but it will face an opponent with characteristics that it has not yet faced in this competition, therefore, Ugarte could be forced to stop the attacks with the last resort.
The Charrúas have a high probability of qualifying for the semi-finals. Despite being two teams with a long history in this tournament, on this occasion, Marcelo Bielsa’s team will get a ticket to the next phase.
More news about the 2024 Copa America
#predictions #Uruguay #Brazil #match #quarterfinals #Copa #América
Leave a Reply