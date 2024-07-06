Tigres and Necaxa will face each other this Saturday, July 6, at the Estadio Universitario in one of the most interesting duels of matchday 1 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX. The UANL team comes into the match as clear favorites to take home the three points.
Below we share five predictions to take into account for the duel between Tigres and Necaxa.
The most recent duel between the two teams took place in April 2024. The result was 5-2 in favor of the felines: André Pierre Gignac and Ozziel Herrera scored a goal respectively, while Marcelo Flores scored a hat-trick. The UANL youth player will seek to repeat the feat.
In their last five matches, Tigres have won four and drawn one against Necaxa. In this period, the felines have scored 11 goals and conceded only two.
Tigres’ last victory at the Estadio Universitario was recorded in the already distant 2016 Apertura tournament. The team from Aguascalientes won by a score of 0-2 with goals from Edson Puch and Fabián Espíndola.
The present of the felines is uncertain, after the dismissal of Siboldi and the arrival of Paunovic. To this we must add that Necaxa showed a good improvement last semester. The under 2.5 goals is one of the most logical results.
Last weekend, Tigres lost the Supercopa MX against América. Everything points to the fact that, despite the tough defeat, the Serbian coach will send out exactly the same starting eleven to face Necaxa.
