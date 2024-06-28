Italy and Switzerland will face each other in an intense encounter that will be the Round of 16 of the European Championship. A tie that you have to wait every four years to see and that is why both Italy and Switzerland will do everything in their power to get the ticket that will make them reach the next round. From 90min these are some predictions for the match:
Both Italy and Switzerland are teams that frequently reach the penalty shoot-out. They have two very solid teams and will try to avoid any mistake that could lead to a penalty from their opponents, which will mean that both teams will play the penalty spot.
Dan Ndoye is a fast and capable player who is a part of the Swiss team. If there is a goal in the match for Switzerland, it will be Dan Ndoye who will score.
Italy will go all out in the match, especially in the opening minutes of the game, when they are likely to score the first goal, thereby taking the lead against Switzerland and forcing them to draw the match. Italy’s first halves are intense, although they did not show this against Spain.
Italy starts as favorites and even if Spalletti’s team does it in the 90 minutes, in the 120 minutes or on penalties, it is most likely that they will advance to the next round. Italy is the current champion of the tournament and against Switzerland the wind is blowing in their favor.
The Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper has shown that in these types of tournaments you cannot trust him if you are the opposing striker. Donnarumma was key in the previous Euro Cup that Italy won, he has been key in this group stage and will be key in matches of this style. A goalkeeper who is difficult to beat and who proves to be reliable in goal for Italy, both throughout the match and on penalties.
