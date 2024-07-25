The Spanish women’s soccer team faces a new challenge and that is to win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after being proclaimed world champions in Sydney.
With six games to go and three opponents already secured, the first obstacle in their path will be Japan. Although Japan beat Spain 4-0 at the last World Cup, the record of the last five meetings between the two teams favours Spain with three wins, one draw and one loss. Montse Tomé’s players, having won the UEFA Women’s Nations League this year, are determined to climb to the top of the podium in Paris. Here are five key predictions for the Spain-Japan clash:
After the painful 4-0 defeat to Japan at the last World Cup, Spain will be looking for revenge. The added motivation of redeeming themselves from that defeat may push the Spanish players to an exceptional performance in this match.
Spain are known for their possession-based style of play and are expected to continue with this strategy. Controlling the pace of the match will be crucial to avoid Japan’s quick offensive transitions.
Despite Japan’s offensive attack, Spain has proven to have a solid defence in recent competitions. Spain’s defenders will need to be especially alert to neutralise Japan’s offensive threats and keep a clean sheet.
Key players such as Alexia Putellas will be crucial for Spain, not only for her technical ability but also for her leadership skills. Her experience and vision will be vital in directing the attack and finding spaces in the Japanese defence.
Montse Tomé’s players have shown great hard work and resilience, as evidenced by their victory in the UEFA Women’s Nations League. This winning mentality will be crucial to overcome the challenges that Japan presents and move forward with confidence in the tournament.
With these factors in play, the clash between Spain and Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games promises to be a thrilling duel, with Spain determined to start their Olympic campaign with a win and take a major step towards gold.
