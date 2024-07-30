The Spanish women’s soccer team faces a new challenge and that is to win gold in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after being proclaimed world champions in Sydney.
The match between Spain and Brazil at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be the third match for our women’s football team in this competition. This exciting encounter will take place on July 31. The exact time of the match is 5:00 p.m. for what will be one of the most anticipated moments for the current world champion team.
One of the key factors that has led this Spanish team to be so dominant is their ability to play with the ball, as they not only attack with it, but also defend simply by having possession. Able to move the game easily through all areas of the field, a superior Spanish team is expected in this area of the game.
Brazil’s defeat against Japan has left them in a very bad position to qualify for the Olympics, so they will need to press high and score as many goals as possible to qualify.
Given the tight match that is going to be played, both teams are expected to score, the Brazilians out of necessity and the Spanish out of superiority. Above all, if Spain takes the lead, the South American team is expected to go all out on the attack.
In recent years, Spanish midfielders Aitana and Alexia have been voted the best footballers in the world, so much of the national team’s game and much of Brazil’s hopes will depend on them. In addition, both have already scored in the tournament so far, so they arrive with sky-high confidence.
Despite having already mathematically qualified for the next round, the importance of winning and finishing first in the group remains. In addition, it would be a clear warning to the other teams to show that they will not let up at any time and that they are going for gold.
