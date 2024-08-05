Spain will face Brazil in the semi-finals of the women’s football tournament in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, repeating a duel that already took place in the group stage.
In that match, Spain won with goals from Athenea del Castillo and Alexia Putellas. Now, the Spanish team will try to secure a gold or silver medal next Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 p.m. in Marseille. The team comes to this crucial match after overcoming a difficult match against Colombia, in which they were on the verge of elimination before coming back in the final minutes and winning on penalties.
Brazil, who qualified for the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams, have reached the semi-finals after beating France in a match full of missed opportunities by the hosts. The Brazilian team, without their stars Marta and Antonia, managed to advance thanks to a goal from Gabi Portilho after a throw-in. The semi-final in Marseille will be decisive for both teams and their future in the Olympic medal table, with the final scheduled for August 10 at the Parc des Princes, where the winners of the duel between the United States and Germany will face each other.
Spain have displayed solid defence throughout the tournament and are likely to maintain this strength against Brazil. The Spanish team’s ability to neutralise dangerous attacks will be crucial in securing their place in the final.
Given the defensive record of both teams and the tension inherent in an Olympic semi-final, a low-scoring encounter is expected. A close scoreline, possibly 1-0 or 2-1, could determine the winner.
Spanish captain Alexia Putellas will be a key figure in the match. Her experience and leadership skills will be vital in handling the pressure of the match and creating scoring opportunities.
Without Marta and Antonia, Brazil could opt for a counterattacking strategy, taking advantage of Gabi Portilho’s speed and ability to surprise the Spanish defence at crucial moments in the game.
Given the equal and competitive nature of both teams, it would not be surprising if the match were decided in extra time or even a penalty shootout, similar to the challenge Spain faced against Colombia in the quarter-finals.
