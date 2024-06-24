The match between the Spanish and Albanian national teams will be played on Monday, June 24, 2024, as part of the group stage of Euro 2024. The match will take place at the Düsseldorf Arena, in the city of Düsseldorf, Germany and will be the last of the group stage for these two teams. Spain has already qualified for the round of 16, while Albania is second to last with 1 point and wants to surprise in the group of death. Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
The playing style of the Spanish team is based on control and circulation of the ball. In matches against teams like Albania, Spain often maintains possession for long periods, using their technical and tactical superiority to dominate the pace of the game. This control of the ball is a distinctive characteristic of the Spanish game
The Spanish defense has proven to be solid in previous competitions and, given the quality and defensive organization of the team, it is likely that they will keep a clean sheet against an Albania that, although tenacious, has difficulty creating scoring chances against high-level teams
Morata is one of Spain’s most outstanding forwards and has a good scoring streak in international competitions. His ability to find space and finish plays gives him a high probability of scoring in this match, especially considering the difference in quality between both teams.
Spain tends to play offensively and looks to score multiple goals, especially against teams it considers inferior. Albania, on the other hand, could take advantage of some counter-attacking opportunities. This suggests that the match is likely to end with at least three goals in total
Facing a technically superior team like Spain could lead Albania to commit a lot of fouls to try to stop the Spanish game. This can result in a high number of yellow cards for Albanian players.
