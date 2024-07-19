The ball is rolling again in Argentine football after the America Cup. The date 6 The Professional Football League will host the match between River Plate and Lanús on the afternoon of Sunday 21st and it is inevitable not to make some predictions to get into the mood for the match.
Below, with 90min we leave you five possible predictions for the duel between the millionaire and Lanus:
River usually plays better at the Monumental than away from home, the support of the millionaire public encourages it and the difference is noticeable. There will be one goal per side, with the final result being 2-1 or 3-1.
The matches between these teams tend to be very “raced up”, between the complaints to the referee of the match and the fouls committed by the players, Rapallini will show a yellow card on at least 3 occasions.
The striker from El Millonario is on a positive streak, creating goal-scoring opportunities and scoring in every possible way, so it is likely that he will score in this match, especially since the Monumental is where he does best.
In the 90 minutes, there will be at least one goal-scoring opportunity that will be completely ruled out for offside. Possibly, it will be one opportunity for each side.
The team from Núñez will take the three points despite it being a difficult match. They will return to the ring in the best possible way to position themselves better in the standings.
