He real Madrid prepares for its third preseason game facing the Chelseaafter a tough defeat against Barcelona in their previous match.
For this match, Carlo Ancelotti’s team will once again have Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo back in the lineup after recovering from their respective injuries. However, key figures such as Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Kylian Mbappé and other important players will not be available until after the tour of the United States. Instead, youth players Joan Martínez, Jacobo Ramón, Mario Martín and Nico Paz will have the opportunity to show their talent and earn a place in the team during this preparation phase.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
In pre-season matches, teams try out several players from the youth academy, so the defences and goals are not usually defended by the club’s best players, so it is common to see goals in both goals, also because the young forwards who are being tried out are looking to score in any way to make a place for themselves in the squad.
Just as both are likely to score, it is also common to see several goals in these pre-season games, so it is likely that there will be a big scoreline. In addition, Vinícius and Rodrygo have returned to Madrid for this match, so they are likely to score.
Real Madrid are not having the best of starts, having lost against Milan and Barcelona, but it is true that they have had poor results and have come close to a draw. On the other hand, Chelsea have lost several games heavily and with problems in their midfield, so a victory for the Whites is likely.
Both players have returned to the squad for this friendly, so they will surely get some minutes, but in order not to force their return to the pitch against players who have already played several friendlies under their belts, they will not finish or start the match, in order to gradually get into a competitive rhythm.
The London team has had a difficult start, to say the least, with just one victory and losses against important teams such as Manchester City, so, and after all the criticism that the players are receiving for their style of play, Maresca will try to win this match by fielding the best players he has available, to restore confidence in his team.
