Portugal and France will face each other in an exciting duel corresponding to the Quarter-Finals, where they will play to get a ticket to the semi-finals where they will meet Germany or Spain. A complex path to reach the final and where the favorites to win the trophy are located, even so, this Euro 2024 is full of surprises and anything can happen in one of the most anticipated confrontations to see a face to face between Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé, past and future of Real Madrid. These are five predictions for the duel between Portugal and France.
France and Portugal have become accustomed to seeing very few goals in each of their matches. France has so far scored just one goal since the competition began and Portugal does not have many goals in front of goal.
It is difficult to say what is certain, but what is clear is that Portugal has shown more on the pitch than France. Portugal reached the round of 16 as group winners, and France caused great disappointment by not doing so in their respective groups. Deschamps’ men have only scored one goal and it was a penalty, the other two were own goals by their rivals, something that is already a headache for the match against Portugal.
Diogo Costa’s excellent performance against Slovenia, both throughout the ninety minutes and in the penalty shoot-out and extra time, was incredible and reflects the level that the Portuguese goalkeeper reaches when facing a France that will struggle to score a goal.
In these matches of such high level of competition, intensity and nerves, it is very likely that at least one player from each team will be shown a yellow card.
France and Portugal are struggling to win a game in 90 minutes, which is why there is a strong chance that they will head to extra time where a ticket to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 will be at stake.
