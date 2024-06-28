The 2024 Copa América has begun and the first round has already ended. In the last match of Group D, Brazil barely tied 0-0 with Costa Rica, one of the teams representing CONCACAF.
As expected, the runner-up of the 2021 edition was the clear dominator and had the best scoring chances but were not accurate.
The next match of the Brazilian National Team will take place next Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, and its rival will be the Paraguay National Team, which has just lost 2 to 1 against Colombia.
The last time that the Brazilian National Team faced the Paraguay National Team, the match ended in a four-goal win to zero, in the match corresponding to the CONMEBOL qualifiers, facing the still distant 2026 World Cup, the which will be based in the countries of Mexico, the United States of America and Canada. We review five forecasts.
Brazil has a wide historical advantage over Paraguay in international matches. They have played 37 times, with 26 wins for Brazil, 6 draws and 5 wins for Paraguay, and they also need to win after the setback.
Brazil has been performing much stronger than Paraguay in their last matches. They have won 5, drawn 1 and lost 0 of their last 6 matches, while Paraguay has won 1, drawn 2 and lost 3 of their last 6 matches. They are expected to be able to make the difference.
Just as Brazil will score many goals, Paraguay also has chances to score, as in the last matchday.
The Real Madrid star has a great chance to redeem himself from the first match and be the star player by scoring here.
The Real Madrid footballer will be reprimanded again and will miss the third match of the group stage, against Colombia.
