Pachuca and Monterrey will face each other in the first round of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. The team led by Guillermo Almada had a great performance last semester, when they won the Concacaf Champions Cup title and reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Clausura.
However, the Tuzos have had some important absences for this tournament and will have a very difficult time against a Rayados team that opened its wallet and reinforced itself with everything. Below we share five facts that you have to take into account regarding this duel.
In their last five matches, Monterrey has three wins (in a row) compared to two for the Tuzos.
In three of their five most recent clashes, +2.5 goals have been scored. In the Clausura 2024, the duel ended 3-2 in favor of Monterrey; in the Clausura 2023, it ended 1-2 in favor of Monterrey; in the Apertura 2022 it ended 5-2 in favor of Pachuca.
Oliver Torres is one of the biggest signings of the Liga MX transfer market for the 2024 Apertura. The Spanish midfielder will not be able to make his debut this weekend as he is still recovering from an injury.
Considering the recent results between the two teams, a near-certain prediction is that both teams will score.
Pachuca had two friendlies in the preseason and won both. Monterrey won one and lost one. The bookmakers put the Tuzos as slight favorites for this duel with odds of +130, a draw at +255 and a Monterrey victory at +210.
