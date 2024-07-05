The Euro 2024 quarter-finals bring us an electrifying clash between the Netherlands and Turkey, two teams that have shone in the tournament with solid performances and standout moments. With players like Cody Gakpo leading the Dutch attack and Hakan Çalhanoğlu commanding the Turkish offensive play, anticipation is at its peak. This clash not only promises thrills and goals, but also a strategic duel that will define who advances to the semi-finals. Here, we explore five key predictions that could shape the fate of this crucial encounter at the Euros.
The Netherlands, led by Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons, will face a Turkey side that boasts Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Arda Güler, both in fine form. A match with plenty of scoring opportunities from both sides is expected, suggesting that both teams will score and could go over 2.5 goals at Euro 2024.
With Memphis Depay unlikely to start, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo could play a crucial role in the Dutch attack. Gakpo, who has been in good form at the Euros, could capitalise on his chance to start and be decisive in front of goal. His pace and ability to disrupt the ball are expected to be key for the Netherlands.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu has been a key player for Turkey at this Euro, not only as a playmaker but also as a goalscorer. He is expected to be involved in his team’s key offensive plays and could influence most of the Turkish goals. His vision and accuracy in free kicks could be decisive weapons against the Dutch defence.
Although Memphis Depay has been a central figure for the Netherlands at this tournament, he could face rest or rotation due to tactical or physical decisions. With other players such as Gakpo and Malen ready to contribute in attack, the Dutch manager could opt to manage Depay’s playing time with an eye on future Euro clashes.
With both teams displaying offensive prowess and a desire to settle the match in regulation time, both teams are expected to look to avoid the additional physical strain of extra time. Both teams have the quality needed to decide the match in the regular 90 minutes, making this prediction plausible.
