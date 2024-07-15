Next Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., the UANL Tigers will receive a visit from the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was in the Supercopa MX, and América beat Tigres 2-1, thus extending its hegemony over the felines, who have now played thirteen games without losing to the university team from Nuevo León. Tigres arrives at this match with four points in their pocket, while the azulcremas have three.
At the start of the 2024 Apertura tournament, América has scored four goals and conceded three. For its part, Tigres has scored two goals and conceded only one. Most likely, in this match, both the Azulcremas and the Felinos will score at least once.
In the match on matchday three, Tigres and América are expected to be careful not to lose before getting fully into the Leagues CUP 2024. A draw would be a very viable option, especially considering that the tournament is just beginning.
Considering that Tigres UANL will take the field as home team, it is expected that the university team will be the ones to make the most moves throughout the match, and this could lead to corner kicks in favor of the feline cause.
The French striker started on the bench in the match of the second round, against Atlas de Guadalajara. He came on for the second half and created some danger. He is expected to return to the starting line-up for the match of the third round, and will most likely make an appearance with at least one goal on the scoreboard.
Taking into account the rivalry between these two teams, added to the paternity that the azulcremas have forged over the felines, and on top of that the ‘chiva’ past of Veljko Paunovic, it seems difficult for the match to end with a clean score. At least there would be one expelled in the duel between Tigres and América.
