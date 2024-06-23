The 2024 Copa América is already underway and the United States together with Bolivia They wait for their debut in this edition. Next Sunday they will face each other to open the Group C in it AT&T Stadium of Texas.
The panorama between both teams is very different. On the one hand, those led by Gregg Berhalter They arrive at a good sporting moment, with very good players in their squad and very high expectations to qualify. While those of Antonio Carlos Zagothey come from pure defeats at least 18 games ago where they only achieved 3 wins in the middle and two draws.
The history between both teams only has three matches, two of them were international friendlies where the United States won by a landslide on both occasions. While the remaining duel dates back to 1995 where Bolivia won by the minimum in a match corresponding to the Copa América.
The Americans are without a doubt the favorites in this confrontation and have a much better squad with much more hierarchy compared to the Bolivians.
The American forwards have a high probability of handling the Bolivian defense with ease. If the match goes in favor of the USA, a goal before 20 minutes could be possible.
The forward who currently plays for Milan in Italy can score at any time during the game if he is part of the starting lineup. He is clearly one of the strongest points of this team.
If we are guided by La Verde’s football present, it is unlikely that they can hurt the defense the stars and stripes. The forecast indicates that Bolivia will not be able to score in its debut.
In the last confrontations, the American team beat this same rival by 3 to 0 and 4 to 0, therefore, and understanding the present of each one, it is likely that they will win by three goals.
