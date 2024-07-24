The Argentina U-23 team will play his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine. The first presentation will be this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 am (Argentine time) against the Moroccans in the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium.
These are the five possible predictions for the initial meeting between Argentina and Morocco:
It will be a match where Argentina will try to attack from the first minute and Morocco will have to come out to the fight on several occasions, resorting to fouls to stop the Argentine forwards. This will lead to referee Glenn Nberg showing the yellow card on at least two occasions.
The world champion and two-time American champion striker is hungry for goals and all he needs to do is win the competition. He is paired with another former River player with whom he will be able to complement each other very well and will be able to score at any time during the match.
One of the eldest players for this tournament will be a starter and is expected to perform well even though the Moroccan team should not easily reach the opponent’s area, however, the goalkeeper will be up to the task when required and will not allow the national team to concede goals.
The Albiceleste team has a high probability of winning the first duel and, above all, of scoring several goals in the match. There will be at least 2 goals in this match.
The Argentine squad is one of the best in the competition, the team that Javier Mascherano is preparing to put on the field excites the fans and, a priori, with the two forwards that will be Álvarez and Beltrán, the triumph of the albiceleste would be assured.
More news about the Argentine national team
#predictions #match #Argentina #Morocco #opening #Olympic #Games
Paxlovid buy online: paxlovid for sale – paxlovid pharmacy