Independent of the Valley prepares to receive Boca Juniors on the way out Round of 16 of the 2024 South American Cup. The Guayaquil Bank Stadium will be the scene of this first meeting on the night of Wednesday, July 17.
Below, we leave you 5 possible predictions for the duel between the black and blue and the xeneize:
Javier Gandolfi’s team is strong at home and must make the most of this match, where they will probably be able to get into the opponent’s box a lot. It will be a match where there will be at least 2 goals and, even if Boca doesn’t arrive in the best form, they can manage to score.
The Uruguayan striker will be in charge of the Xeneize attack in the absence of Edinson Cavani. Diego Martínez’s men will have a hard time reaching the rival area, but they will do so with determination, managing to get Merentiel to shoot at goal at least twice.
The young Ecuadorian footballer is the jewel of the Independiente del Valle squad. In the group stage of the Copa Libertadores he managed to score one goal and assist on two occasions, as well as being a starter in all the matches. After the Copa América, he returns to his club to try to advance to the next round with them.
Felipe González will be the main referee for this match. For this duel, which is somewhat tight and with a lot of friction, it is likely that both teams will receive cautions, with at least 3 yellow cards in the 90 minutes.
The local team will be the winner of this first leg match for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. They have several points in their favor, such as, for example, the altitude of their field, which is 2,850 meters. Added to this, the team from La Boca does not have many of its usual starting players, while the Ecuadorians have all their players available.
