France and the Netherlands will meet on Friday, June 21 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, to play the most important match in Group D, where Poland and Austria also meet. The Netherlands comes after beating Poland by a goal in the last minutes of the second half, while France, with an own goal from the Austrian rivals, managed to win to add three points in the group stage.
In this way we leave you with five predictions for this confrontation that will undoubtedly be very interesting.
After a first day where you can already see which foot each team is limping on, from 90min we have decided that our prediction is a tie. France has not proven to be the big favorite as they said it was, against Austria. The attack and the game of Deschamps’ men are not convincing and on the other hand, the Dutch team is tough and more dangerous in the three quarters of the field than Austria, so we believe that it will do more damage to a France that came out alive against Austria with some fortune.
After many doubted him and did not like his call to be part of the France team at Euro 2024, Kanté showed against Austria that he has returned to his best level. First, setting up Aurelien Tchouaméni to be the starter, second, organizing the entire game for the French team at 33 years old, and third, being the MVP of the match against Austria.
The Dutch forward who was already one of the revelation footballers of the World Cup in Qatar, has once again shown that he is good at scoring goals and being important for his team. This was demonstrated by scoring the first goal for his national team on the first day against Poland. Against France, from 90min we see it very likely that he will make the difference in the Dutch attack.
Didier Deschamps’ team is a team with resources and a great variety of footballers with a high level on the pitch. Having players like Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Konaté, Pavard, Kolo Muani and Giroud on the bench means that the French team plays the second half with an advantage that few teams have.
France and the Netherlands are those teams that see very few yellow cards but always, for reasons that arise throughout the match, they always end the matches having seen at least one card.
