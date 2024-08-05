The 2024 preseason match between FC Barcelona and AC Milan will be played on August 7 at 1:30 AM Spanish time, in Baltimore, Maryland. This match is part of FC Barcelona’s American tour and will serve as a key preparation for both teams ahead of the upcoming season.
This friendly is an opportunity for Barcelona’s new manager Hansi Flick to assess the integration of new signings and adjust the team’s tactics and strategies. Meanwhile, AC Milan will also use this match to test their level and prepare for the challenges of Serie A and European competitions.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
With the arrival of Hansi Flick as the new coach and several important signings, Barcelona could show a solid game and win the match. The quality of players like Robert Lewandowski could be decisive.
Since it is a pre-season friendly, both teams could focus more on attack and less on defense, which could result in a high-scoring match. A result like 3-2 or 4-3 in favor of either team is possible.
Given his goalscoring record, Robert Lewandowski is likely to score in the match, taking advantage of his ability to position and finish plays inside the box.
Barcelona have traditionally been known for their possession-based style of play. The team will likely look to control the game by maintaining possession, outperforming Milan in this regard.
In friendlies, you sometimes see early goals due to a lack of defensive cohesion. A goal in the first 15 minutes could set the tone for the rest of the match.
