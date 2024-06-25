The confrontation between England and Slovenia at Euro 2024 promises to be tense and decisive. England arrives after a narrow 0-1 victory against Serbia and a 1-1 draw against Denmark, leading their group despite an unconvincing performance. Despite having stars such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, their play has not impressed, being defensive after going forward. Slovenia, with 1-1 draws against Denmark and Serbia, shows a solid game and depends on this match and the other group match for its classification. This duel will be crucial for both teams.
Here we leave you 5 predictions for the match between England and Slovenia:
The Liverpool right-back has not played particularly badly in these two games, but he has not been as effective as expected, and taking into account that his style does not match the coach’s approach, possibly for this third game he will stop trying schemes and play to what you consider effective.
Another reason why the English coach has been most criticized is due to the absence of a player with the scoring ability of Cole Palmer, and taking into account that goals are something that the English do not have enough of, possibly in this match of his arm to twist and test the Chelsea playmaker.
England’s style of play so far in the European Championship makes them very vulnerable if they score first, and in addition, Slovenia has scored in their last 14 games, so, and assuming that it will be an English victory, goals are expected in both directions.
The priority for players of Kane’s quality, in addition to winning, is to seek the top scorer awards, and having already scored the first against Denmark, and knowing that currently the top scorers do not have more than 2 goals, it is their opportunity to seek to put themselves in head on the list for the golden boot.
Although Slovenia has lost possession by a lot in the last two games, the need to win, together with England’s offensive passivity, will possibly balance the possession of both teams a lot. Furthermore, in the English team’s two games, no team has exceeded 55% of possession.
