The “Death Group” does not fail and is more interesting than ever. Spain is already qualified for the Round of 16 with a great game on the field, on the other hand Italy, Croatia, even Albania will play to go to the next phase on the next day of Euro 2024. The most anticipated match will be Croatia vs Italy, a match that will decide the pass and elimination of one of them.
In this way we leave you with five predictions for this confrontation that will undoubtedly be very interesting.
Italy has proven to be a tough team to crack and even if it were defeated against Spain, its peculiar tactics will make it go to the next round and be eligible to lift the title for the first time in a row.
Croatia has been one of the great disappointments in this Euro 2024 and against Spain it did not prove to be at the level that we all expected from a team like it. Against Italy and its solid defense they will not be able to do anything.
The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper has proven to transform when he wears his country’s shirt. Against Spain he had a great game in which an own goal by his teammate penalized Italy and they will play against Croatia.
Chiesa is the Italian hope in the attack. The Juventus Turin footballer will show the qualities that he could not show against Spain but against Albania in his first match. Chiesa’s speed and overflow will do a lot of damage to the Croatians.
Croatia vs Italy will be a match with a very physical role in which it will be difficult for both teams to be absent from the yellow cards.
