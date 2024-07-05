Colombiaone of the candidates, and Panamaone of the surprises, will meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024this Saturday, July 6th at the State Farm Stadium.
Colombia met its first leading objective and undefeated. They moved on to the next phase of the tournament with a good performance in the groups and now they must confirm it against a rival who beat the host USAat times complicated Uruguay and surpassed Bolivia.
Led by a James Rodriguez recovered and in a state of grace, Colombia reaches the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2024 with confidence through the roof. The coffee growers, who have maintained a very long unbeaten streak, have displayed attractive and effective football, ensuring their qualification with victories against Paraguay and Costa Rica and tying with a very good emotional response to Brazil. We review the five forecasts.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
They are vastly superior to the Central American team and, although everything is decided on the field and football is an unthinkable dynamic, they should have no problems advancing to the semi-finals.
The squad of Nestor Lorenzo It is very complete, but its main weapon is the attack, where you have to choose between Luis Diaz, John Cordoba either James Rodriguez. In the tournament they average two goals per game, so it is feasible that it will be repeated.
Yes ok Colombia is favorite, Panama He has scored six goals, an average of two per game. He could repeat.
Like any qualifying match, it will be a tough one and there is a good chance that there will be a red card, especially for the Panamanians.
The star of the Liverpool He has taken the lead in the team, being the player who tries the most in front of goal. It is only a matter of time before the goal opens and the celebrations begin.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#predictions #Colombia #Panama #match #quarterfinals #Copa #América
Leave a Reply