Chivas de Guadalajara and Toluca will star in one of the most interesting duels of matchday 1 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The confrontation between the Rebaño Sagrado and the Diablos Rojos promises to be even, intense and without a clear favorite.
Below we share some data to keep in mind for this duel between Chivas and Toluca:
The Mexican forward suffered an injury in the preseason for the Apertura 2024, but has already recovered. Fernando Hierro considered him for the duel against Toluca and, although it seems difficult for him to start as a starter, he could have minutes as a substitute.
Chivas vs Toluca is usually a very even match, with not many goals. In their last ten matches, Chivas de Guadalajara has three wins, two for Toluca, and five draws.
As mentioned above, these duels tend to be quite close and intense. Only two of the most recent 10 encounters have had +2.5 goals.
Chivas de Guadalajara’s most recent loss to Toluca at the Akron Stadium was in the 2023 Clausura. On that occasion, the Diablos won by a score of 1-2, with goals from Carlos González and Marcel Ruiz.
The Portuguese forward is one of the best signings in Liga MX this semester. Paulinho did not do preseason with the team, although he continued to work on his own. In statements prior to the match against Chivas, he said that he is ready to play and that everything depends on coach Renato Paiva. Will the former Sporting Lisbon player get minutes against Chivas? Everything points to yes.
