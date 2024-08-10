Chelsea and Inter Milan are involved in a pre-season duel that promises to be a real spectacle.
Chelsea and Inter Milan will meet at Stamford Bridge in a key pre-season match to fine-tune their teams ahead of the 2024/25 season. Chelsea, under the management of Enzo Maresca, have had a mixed tour of the United States, highlighted by a win over Club America and losses to Celtic and Manchester City.
Inter Milan, led by Simone Inzaghi, have also had a rigorous preparation, looking to consolidate their team before the start of Serie A. This match will be crucial to evaluate new signings and tactical strategies.
The Italians have had a great start to this pre-season, but the English are also having a pretty bad game, and a pre-season that sums up the chaos that the team itself is really being, both at a footballing level and in the offices.
Friendly matches usually have several goals, but in addition, Chelsea’s defense is not knowing how to close its goal properly, so it is common to concede between 2 and 3 goals per game.
As much as the Chelsea manager has to try out players to see which ones he keeps and which ones are on the transfer market, he knows that his start at the club has been pretty bad, so he should bring out all the artillery from the start, to show that the project is not too big for him.
No matter how good or bad the preseason has been for either team, there is one rule that has always been followed so far, and that is that both have scored in every game they have played, so it is most likely that both will do so.
Inter Milan will likely dominate possession in their upcoming clash against Chelsea. The Italian side are more consolidated and show greater cohesion in their play. In contrast, Chelsea have been trying out new tactics and players during pre-season, resulting in inconsistent performance and several mistakes. The lack of stability and continued testing could make it easier for Inter to control the pace of the match and maintain possession for longer.
