He Tuesday July 2 It will be the last match for the group stage of this Copa América 2024. The selected team Colombia, technically directed by the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, has already qualified for the quarterfinals and arrives calmly into this duel, although it is still a confrontation worthy of providing a spectacle. Besides, Brazil needs to win to secure a ticket to the next phase since, mathematically, it has not yet qualified.
Below, with 90min we leave you five possible predictions for the duel between Brazil and Colombia:
The two teams have a good number of goals, especially the Colombians. A match is expected where at least there will be one goal per side.
The Real Madrid forward managed to score two in this edition and generates great expectations, especially knowing that Brazil needs to win this match. Vinicius will be able to appear and score a goal at any time during the match.
It will be a tough match, with lots of duels and strong tackles, as well as, of course, the famous complaints to the referee that never fail to occur and end with a warning. Both teams will receive at least one yellow card.
The Colombians showed a good level in their first two presentations, while the Brazilians had a difficult time in their debut. They are two very offensive teams, so equality or superiority for Colombia is not ruled out.
Both the coffee growers and the green-yellows will attack a lot because neither is willing to lose points. This can lead to them being in a bad position on at least 2 occasions where the offside will play a bad trick on them.
