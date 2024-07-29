The U-23 selection of Argentina He made his debut in his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first presentation kicked off this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with the final defeat 2 to 1.
In the second match the Argentines managed to recover from the initial setback and They defeated Iraq convincingly (3-1). Almada put the Argentines ahead after an assist from the star of this team, Julián Álvarez. Hussein tied the match, but second-half goals from Luciano Gondou and Ezequiél Fernández gave three golden points to Mascherano’s team, who are leaders on goal difference. We review forecasts.
The “Albiceleste” win pays 1.60, and if Argentina wins it will surely secure first place (it will have to check the goal difference). It is a big favorite to win this match.
Luciano Gondou, who had a good performance and even scored a goal against Iraq, had scored the qualifying goal in the South American Pre-Olympic Tournament. He has points to form a duo with Julián Álvarez, and as he is a goal magnet, he will surely score.
Argentina is the big favourite to win the match and therefore qualify for the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic football tournament. But a victory for the Albiceleste by conceding at least one goal raises the odds considerably, and we see it as very likely.
Argentina will not be speculating and will seek victory from the first minute, just as they did against Iraq, as Javier Mascherano said. They are likely to score a goal in the first half.
In these first Olympic Games, Ukraine has shown that it has a very fragile defense, since they generate little danger. Added to this is the fact that Argentina’s offense is one of the best by name, despite the fact that Julian Alvarez has not yet scored in the tournament, we believe this prediction can be met.
