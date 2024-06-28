The current champion of this competition secured their qualification to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa América after defeating Chile 1-0 with a last-minute goal from Lautaro Martínez. The match was very complicated for Scaloni’s team, they could have even conceded a goal but several saves from “Dibu” Martínez prevented it.
On the last day of Group A, Argentina will play Peru and, barring a combination of adverse results, will go first in the group. Below, five predictions.
There are several reasons why Argentina is the favorite. Firstly, it has a squad full of stars, such as Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez. Although it will not go with starters, the substitutes could be starters on any team.
Although we believe that Argentina will win, they have come a long way in recent games, so we think that Martínez will not leave a clean sheet and concede a goal.
Alejandro Garnacho has a great chance to add minutes, since Argentina will go with substitutes. Will the forward score? We think so.
In a round-trip match, as we think, there are usually many corners, so we believe there will be more than 10 corner kicks.
If we take risks? A 2-1 for Argentina against Peru seems a logical and expected result.
