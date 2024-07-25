The U-23 selection of Argentina He made his debut in his debut match in the Olympic Games where it integrates the B Group next to Morocco, Iraq and UkraineThe first presentation kicked off this Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. (Argentine time) against the Moroccans at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium, with the final defeat 2 to 1.
Javier Mascherano’s team, which has no players, will now have to quickly focus on what will be its next match, with Iraq as its opponent. We review the predictions.
The Albiceleste have no room for error if they want to qualify for the next round. The defeat against Morocco has complicated their plans and they need to beat the weakest rival in the group on paper.
Argentina has to go all out to win and that is why we believe that they will score at least 3 goals. They will have to strike first in the first half and then attack with the result in their favour.
Simeone was the one who scored in the previous match, but to face Iraq we have the feeling that Beltran will be the one who sees the opponent’s goal.
Iraq is coming off a 2-1 win over Ukraine, showing effectiveness in the opponent’s goal, so we believe that both teams will score here.
Argentina will attack incessantly and that is why Mascherano’s men will have several corners in their favour. They can easily go over 10.
#predictions #Argentina #Iraq #match #Olympic #Games
Leave a Reply