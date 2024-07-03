After his third victory in the Group A of the Copa America 2024this time against Peru, the national team Argentina He is already thinking about the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Lautaro Martinezthe tournament’s top scorer, scored a double and continues to grow in the list of all-time scorers for the Albiceleste.
Now he will face the tough one Ecuador in the quarterfinals, so below we will review everything you need to know about this tremendous confrontation, with an emphasis on the predictions. Let’s go.
Although he will arrive somewhat injured and it is not yet known if he will be a starter, in any case the “10” will find a way to score.
The Albiceleste seem unbeatable in this competition, dominating every game in the group stage. Given the way Ecuador is doing, a surprise seems unlikely, but especially given the way Argentina is doing.
While we think Argentina will win, they have been hit a lot in recent games, so we think Martinez will not keep a clean sheet and concede a goal.
The world champions dominate this section by a wide margin, averaging eight corner kicks per game, so they should have no problems fulfilling the requirements.
Should we take the risk? A 2-1 win for Argentina against Ecuador seems like a logical and expected result.
