This Tuesday, Argentina secured the first ticket thanks to a 2-0 victory over Canada. The goals were scored by Julián Álvarez, in the first half, and Lionel Messi, who scored for the first time in the tournament.

Scaloni’s men were waiting for their rival, who has already been confirmed: Colombiawho beat Uruguay in the other semi-final and with the help of another Argentine coach like Néstor Lorenzo, will go for the big trophy, in what will be a great match. Let’s go with the five predictions of 90Min.