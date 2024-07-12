The 2024 Copa América grand final is drawing closer: the top tournament for national teams on the American continent will conclude on July 14.
This Tuesday, Argentina secured the first ticket thanks to a 2-0 victory over Canada. The goals were scored by Julián Álvarez, in the first half, and Lionel Messi, who scored for the first time in the tournament.
Scaloni’s men were waiting for their rival, who has already been confirmed: Colombiawho beat Uruguay in the other semi-final and with the help of another Argentine coach like Néstor Lorenzo, will go for the big trophy, in what will be a great match. Let’s go with the five predictions of 90Min.
Two of the tournament’s top three offenses are facing each other, so we expect a constant back-and-forth and goals from both teams.
The Argentine national team will win the Copa América title twice, in Angelito Di María’s last match in that shirt, and one of Leo Messi’s last.
The “Cafetero” team will constantly reach the rival area, and will have more than 3.5 total corners, led by James Rodríguez.
The tournament’s top scorer still doesn’t know if he’ll be a starter or not in this match, but he does know that he’ll surely get minutes at any moment and he’ll take advantage of them more than anyone else, once again. He’s on a roll and will score again here. The goal of the championship?
Argentina has no red cards in the tournament. Colombia has just suffered a red card, which was shown to Muñoz. It will be a spicy match with lots of hard play. We bet that not all 22 players will end up on the field, whatever the result.
More news about the 2024 Copa America
#predictions #Argentina #Colombia #match #Copa #América #final
Leave a Reply