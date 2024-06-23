Lionel Messi and Argentina kicked off their 2024 Copa América campaign against Canada, and the reigning champions reminded the world why they are the favorites to win the tournament after a 2-0 victory over Jesse Marsch’s team, with goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.
Meanwhile, in the other match in Group A, Chile and Peru had no differences in the classic, and tied 0-0.
Now, the team led by Lionel Scaloni will face Ricardo Gareca’s team, in an important match for the future of both in the group. We review forecasts.
From what was shown in their respective matches, Lionel Scaloni’s selection clearly arrives with everything in its favor. Chile did not show a good face against a rival of its level, and Argentina did its homework. You shouldn’t have so many problems beating him.
It is almost a classic, so it will be played with a strong leg and the referee will give a lot of cards to try to keep it under control.
We note that this historic confrontation between each other does not usually have many goals. Only in two of the last six games was the three-goal barrier surpassed. It is a pattern that can be repeated.
He was not accurate in front of the goal against Canada, but the world soccer star has an admirable facility to convert… Now he will not fail.
The last time the two teams met, those led by Lionel Scaloni won in Santiago 2-1, on January 27, 2022. We believe that the result can be repeated.
