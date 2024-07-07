The first two quarter-final matches of the 2024 Copa América have already been played. In the first of them, the protagonists were the selected teams from Argentina and EcuadorAfter the 1-1 in regular time, Dibu Martínez played the hero and gave the Scaloneta qualification after the penalties.
In a match full of twists and turns, where the Argentine team was winning until the 92nd minute with a goal from Lisandro Martínez, Kevin Rodríguez appeared to tie the match with time up and stretch the definition to the penalty spot.
While, Canada surpassed Venezuela and in this way will be the rival of the current world and American champion. We review the predictions.
Although her game was not convincing in the last match, the world champion always pulls something out of her hat and gets into the decisive moments. If she improves a few things, she should have no problems in overcoming her rival.
The captain of the national team has not had the best level in the competition, but Leo’s magic appears at the decisive moments. Never doubt the best player in history.
In the group stage match, the Americans had a number of opportunities to score. If they manage to adjust their aim, they will score against “Dibu”, who has already conceded a goal.
Just like “Licha” scored against Ecuador in the last match, I have a feeling that another defender will score again. Will it be “Cuti”?
Argentina will be constantly attacking, so they are likely to have many corners in their favour.
