Atlético de San Luis and Club América will face each other on matchday 1 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. Las Águilas are clear favorites to take home all three points at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium this Saturday, July 5.
Below we share five possible predictions for the duel between Atlético de San Luis and América:
The two-time Mexican soccer champion will enter this duel as the favorite. There is a significant difference in rosters and current events between the two teams. América will seek to make this important difference between the clubs effective.
In their last 10 matches, América has won seven and lost three against Atlético de San Luis. With this statistic in their favor, André Jardine’s team is the favorite to win even if it is away from home.
Erick Sánchez is, so far, América’s biggest signing for this tournament. ‘El Chiquito’ hardly played any minutes in the Copa América, but he is ready to have his first minutes as a player for the blue-cream team. It is not yet known if he will be a starter or a substitute, but he will surely play this Saturday.
Given the numerous absences that América has, Jardine would bet on a lineup full of Mexican players in this match. The only players not trained in Mexico who would start would be Javairo Dilrosun, Álvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas.
In at least 15 matches between América and Atlético de San Luis, there has not been a scoreless draw. In fact, in this period, both teams have never tied. Something unusual. The biggest win for the Águilas was recorded in the Apertura 2023, when they beat the team from San Luis Potosí by a score of 0-5.
