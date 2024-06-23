The match between Switzerland and Germany at Euro 2024 will be played on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The match will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium in Frankfurt, Germany, and is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. (local time) . This confrontation is part of the group stage of the Euro Cup and is the most anticipated match in group A.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match.
The German team is already in the round of 16 mathematically, and although a defeat makes them second in the group, they will surely give some important figures a rest in order to save themselves for the round of 16.
A bad action in Switzerland’s match against Scotland left Fabian Schar, one of the defensive pillars of the team, injured, so, being a doubt and especially if he does not play, the Swiss team will suffer at the back more than usual.
Currently, he is the only player with more than one goal in his personal account, so, being first for the golden boot, his teammates will surely want to help him get the personal prize by looking for him at the top to continue scoring and increase his personal account.
During the Euro Cup, we have seen teams that are more or less attractive due to their play, and in this case, due to their style of approaching the matches, we have two teams that seek to attack and find spaces, so it will be a very entertaining match. to see.
Although the tie is worth both of them, the Swiss understand that by winning and being first the confrontation will apparently be much easier, and since the two teams play very high, there will be several goals that will tip the balance for one of the sides.
