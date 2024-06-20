The match between Spain and Italy at Euro 2024 will be played on Thursday, June 20, 2024. The match will take place at the Veltins-Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. (local time) . This confrontation is part of the group stage of the Euro Cup and is one of the most anticipated matches of this phase of the tournament.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match.
The Spanish national team is known for its style of play based on possession and ball control, typically playing fast and precise touch football. Spain is likely to have a higher percentage of possession than Italy, dominating much of the game in terms of ball handling.
Italy, with its solid defense and quick counterattacking ability, can take advantage of any Spanish turnover to launch quick and dangerous attacks. Italy are expected to defend well and look for opportunities to counterattack, using the speed and talent of players like Federico Chiesa.
Given the defensive approach of both teams and the cautious nature of matches in major tournaments, the match is likely to end with few goals. A 1-1 draw or a minimal win (1-0) for either team is a likely outcome.
Álvaro Morata has been a key figure in Spain’s attack and is likely to have good scoring opportunities in this match. Given his recent good performance and his experience in international competitions, Morata could be the player who makes the difference.
With Gianluigi Donnarumma for Italy and Unai Simón for Spain, both teams have high-quality goalkeepers. The performance of these players between the sticks will be crucial, and we are likely to see important saves that will keep the score down and could decide the outcome of the match.
