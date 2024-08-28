Real Madrid are preparing to host UD Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria stadium this Thursday, August 29, 2024. The Whites are obliged to not give up ground in their fight for the title, while the Canaries will try to surprise their fans.
Here are five predictions for this match:
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are known for their ability to press their opponents from the start, and they are very likely to open the scoring in the first half. And with their squad depth and quality in attack, they can be expected to score in the second half as well.
Although Real Madrid are the clear favourites, Las Palmas can take advantage of some opportunities to score. Their style of play based on possession and verticality could surprise the white defence, especially in a counterattack or set piece, which could result in a goal for the visiting team.
Vinícius has proven to be one of Real Madrid’s most dangerous players in attack, with his speed and ability to break down the left flank. In this match, the Brazilian has a good chance of finding the goal at least once.
This match promises to be an entertaining one, with Real Madrid forced to seek victory from the first minute. With their powerful forward line and the possibility that Las Palmas will also create danger on occasion, the match is likely to have at least three goals in total.
Given the technical quality of Real Madrid, Las Palmas could be forced to resort to fouls to stop the home team’s attacks. The visiting team is likely to accumulate a greater number of fouls, especially in dangerous areas close to their penalty area.
