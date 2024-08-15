The Premier League is about to start, and this year it will be with the Red Devils facing the “Cottagers” at home, a rival that if in other years it may have seemed like they had a squad where staying was already a prize, this year the signings have been of a high quality, so it will surely be a high quality match.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
Manchester United are having a great transfer window, but that cannot remain in the offices, and must be shown on the pitch. Therefore, Ten Hag’s team must win the first matchday, to be equal to the money spent to make a better team for this season.
It’s the first game of the Premier League season, so it’s assumed that both teams can go into the match without firing on all cylinders. In addition, United have conceded several goals this pre-season, and Fulham, despite their improvement, don’t seem to be up to the Mancunians’ standards in terms of squad.
The young English midfielder is entering his season of consecration, and against this Fulham he must make clear his intentions from the beginning of the season. In addition, the loss of Palhinha by Fulham has made them more vulnerable in the centre of the field, so he will have more freedom to play.
Manchester United are likely to control the ball for most of the match given their tendency to play possession-based football under Erik ten Hag.
Since Leno took over as Fulham goalkeeper, he has become a real insurance policy, where he has had magical afternoons and nights. Therefore, and taking into account that it is a game where United are expected to attack a lot, it is likely that he will be the best player of the match, preventing his team from conceding several goals.
