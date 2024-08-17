The first match between Mallorca and Real Madrid in LaLiga 2024/25 will be played on Sunday 18 August 2024. The match will take place at the Son Moix stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 21:30 (local time in Spain).
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
With Real Madrid’s offensive prowess and Mallorca’s home strength, the match is likely to feature several goals. Madrid could score on multiple occasions, while Mallorca could take advantage of their home advantage to contribute to the scoreboard, breaking the 2.5 goal barrier.
Although Real Madrid are favourites, Mallorca have proven to be competitive at home. Both teams are likely to find the goal, either through a counterattack by Mallorca or a defensive error by Madrid, which would mean that both teams would score at least one goal.
The attacking nature of both teams could lead to a game full of opportunities, with Real Madrid constantly attacking and Mallorca looking for counterattacks. This could result in a high number of corner kicks, exceeding 10.5 in total during the match.
With their focus on keeping control of the ball, Real Madrid will likely dominate possession, especially against a team like Mallorca who might choose to defend and counterattack. Madrid are expected to maintain over 60% of possession throughout the match.
Given the intensity expected in the Mallorca box, it would not be surprising if a penalty was awarded during the match. Real Madrid, with players skilled in one-on-one situations, could draw a foul inside the box and capitalise on the opportunity from the spot.
