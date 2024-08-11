FC Barcelona will face AS Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy next month. Monday, August 12, 2024The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and will start at 20:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time).
This match is part of Barça’s pre-season training camp, and is a chance for fans to see the new signings and the team under Hansi Flick in action. For AS Monaco, this will be their last friendly match before the start of the official season.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
Considering the attacking style of both teams, the match is likely to have over 2.5 goals. Barcelona is usually dominant in the Joan Gamper Trophy, and Monaco also has the ability to contribute to the scoreline.
It is likely that Barça, playing at home and with the support of its fans, will manage to win at least one of the two halves of the match.
Even though Barcelona are favourites, Monaco have enough quality to find the net. This prediction assumes that both teams will be able to score during the match.
Under Hansi Flick, Barça are known for their possession-based style of play. They are expected to dominate the ball for most of the match.
If Monaco come under pressure from Barcelona’s attack, it is possible that one of their players will commit a foul to stop a dangerous advance, which could result in the first yellow card of the match.
#predictions #Barcelona #Monaco #Joan #Gamper #Trophy
