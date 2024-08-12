Next Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. (Mexico time), Inter Miami will face the Columbus Crew, for the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Leagues CUP 2024. In this article, we will share with you five predictions for the key to be played between these two squads of the MLS.
Inter Miami, who are still hoping to repeat as champions of the Leagues CUP, are favourites in the round of 16 of this edition.
He scored twice in Inter Miami’s victory over Toronto FC, in a match full of emotions that ended 4-3. In the absence of Argentine world champion Lionel Messi, Gómez Amarilla appears to be one of the most dangerous players for the Florida team. He will surely score at least one goal in this round of 16 tie.
Although Inter Miami is the favorite team to advance to the next round in the Leagues CUP 2024, it seems difficult for them to overturn the result within the ninety minutes. Everything seems to indicate that they would go to the penalty shootout.
Considering that both teams will take to the field in search of a result that will allow them to advance to the next round, we will probably find ourselves in a game in which everything is missing except the shouts of goal. Everything seems to indicate that there will be a draw with goals.
Although there will be a lot of tension, neither of the two teams is known for being violent clubs. Everything seems to indicate that there will be friction, yes, but no one is sent off.
