In the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca faced Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 and beat them 1-0, with a goal from Edinson Cavani, in one of the key matches of the semester. Now they will have to face San Lorenzo, in one of the classics of the Argentine Professional League, which comes from a 1-1 draw against Atlético Mineiro for the Libertadores. We review the possible formations.
Boca had the big news in practice with the presence of Ignacio Miramón, the latest signing who is expected to make his debut in the Boca jersey against Ciclón, and Marcos Rojo, who did not play in the Copa Sudamericana (he was on the bench) because he was reaching his physical limit.
Lucas Janson started as a center forward, which drew attention not only because he is not a regular in that position but also because of the absence of Milton Giménez, who came on yesterday against Cruzeiro.
Boedo’s team travels to Belo Horizonte to face Atlético Mineiro in the second leg of the Libertadores round of 16 (1-1 in the first leg), a match in which they will have to offer 100% performance to have a chance of winning the series. Romagnoli would put substitutes here. We review the predictions.
Xeneize is strong at home, as it already showed yesterday against Cruzeiro.
It is no guarantee but it has a plus.
San Lorenzo is in 25th position with just 7 points. The only consolation is that it has one game to play and can get 3 points and reduce the difference to the rest. Of the 9 games it played, it only won one, and that is worrying; of the other 8, it drew 4 and lost 4. As for goals, it scored 5 and had 8 conceded, more numbers that worry the fans.
The Xeneize average more than six corners per game. It can easily happen.
Martegani He has the Ley del Ex against San Lorenzo, and has already made controversial statements. He will be a starter and it is his chance.
“Changuito” will be a starter and we believe he can open the scoring.
