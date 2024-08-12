Next Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time), the Eagles of America They will face St. Louis in the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues CUP. In this match, we will share with you five predictions for the duel between the Azulcremas and the North Americans.
The Azulcremas come to this match after beating Atlas de Guadalajara 2-1, in the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP 2024. By having a richer squad than their opponent, América is expected to advance to the next round by winning the match in ninety minutes.
Being a knockout match, both teams are expected to fight for the goal, and they will most likely achieve it.
And it will be a knockout match, and there will probably be physical contact between the players, as André Jardine’s football is not exactly known for being violent. Yellow cards? Maybe. But it doesn’t look like they’ll lead to an expulsion, either from América or the MLS.
The Mexican striker left everyone with their mouths open in the last match of the Leagues CUP, giving América a 2-1 victory over Atlas de Guadalajara, with a goal from another match. The Mexican striker is going through a great moment, so it is expected that he will score at least one goal.
Considering that América will take the field as the favorite, it is expected that the Azulcremas will be the ones to propose more throughout the match, and this could lead to corner kicks in favor of the American cause.
