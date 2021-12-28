The return of the Christmas holidays are leaving a trail of positives throughout the Second Division. In full explosion of cases throughout the Spanish territory, rare is the club that will not see diminished the coming-out of the second round of this season 20-21. Las Palmas will be no exception.

In this environment of uncertainty, Pepe Mel’s men return to training in Barranco Seco after having performed the PCR diagnostic tests on Monday morning. The club has announced the results of these tests that showed five positives, Mfulu, Loiodice, Maikel Mesa, Álvaro Valles and Clau Mendes.

So the footballers face the week to prepare for the first game of the year, a whole Canarian derby with a depopulated midfield at Mel’s disposal. To which should be added Lemos who will be out for another five weeks and Rafa Mujica who is still convalescing from his injury against Vélez in the Copa. Hernani, the first signing of the winter market, will undergo the physical examination tomorrow Wednesday and if he has the approval, he will be presented that same afternoon. Even so, a second reinforcement is expected to complete in the yellow midfield after the departure of Sergio Ruiz.

Given the escalation of cases, the league has decided to reinforce its anticovid protocol to try to avoid large infectious outbreaks within the squads. For them, in addition to the PCR test that the yellow ones carried out yesterday, they will have to take an antigen test before each training session to which a weekly PCR and a serological test will be added, until at least January 15.

Regarding the matches, the players and coaching staff will have to undergo a test, the local teams will do a test first thing in the morning or at the beginning of the concentration if there is one. In the case of visitors, these would be done before leaving for their destination.