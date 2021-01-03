In Jerusalem, at least five police officers were injured during a protest. The local police announced this on their Twitter.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Israeli capital on Saturday to oppose the actions of the authorities aimed at combating coronavirus infection.

According to the defenders of law and order, the protesters threw stones and other objects at law enforcement officers. As a result of the riots, 11 people were detained.

Recall that since December 25, total quarantine has been in effect in the country. It should be added that the Israeli authorities have introduced the lockdown for the third time.

According to the latest data, 434,799 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Israel, and 3,392 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the world over the past day, COVID was confirmed in 616,069 people, the total number of infected people thus exceeded 82.57 million.