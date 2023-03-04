Five law enforcement officers were injured in clashes with anarchists in Greece. About this on Friday, March 3, reported Athens Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

Several incidents occurred after numerous demonstrations in Athens, which were organized in connection with the derailment of a passenger train near the city of Larisa.

According to available information, several participants in the protest march near the parliament building in the capital separated from the crowd and began to throw stones and other improvised objects at the police car, they also fired several flares at the officers. In turn, civil servants used tear gas.

Later, in another area of ​​Athens, a group of unknown people smashed and set fire to a police car.

A total of five law enforcement officers were hospitalized with various injuries. Four violators of the order were detained.

Meanwhile, in the city of Thessaloniki, protesters set fire to street trash containers and pelted police with rocks and Molotov cocktails. One of the instigators of the riots was arrested, and seven others were detained.

On the eve it became known that as a result of a railway accident in Greece, 57 people died. In addition, 56 people are listed as missing, and several dozen were hospitalized, some of them in intensive care. There were a total of 354 people on the two trains (342 passengers and 12 employees).

A major rail accident occurred in Greece on March 1st. Two trains, passenger and freight, which were moving towards each other, ended up on the same track. As a result, a collision occurred, and then a fire broke out.

On the same day, the head of the Hellenic Trains station was arrested. He is primarily responsible for the accident. During the interrogation, he explained what caused the tragedy, and also why two trains were moving for an hour on the same track in the opposite direction. In the end, he admitted his guilt.

At the same time, Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned. In his statement, he noted that his decision was due to a sense of duty, respect for the memory of the dead and the desire to “take responsibility for the eternal mistakes of the Greek state and political system.”