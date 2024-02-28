The South China Sea has been the scene of a territorial dispute between six countries (China, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei), with China being the most powerful and aggressive of them. The region has great strategic, economic and environmental value for the countries involved, which has contributed to it currently becoming a source of tension and instability.

The Philippines is one of China's main opponents in the dispute over sea areas. In recent years, the Chinese have built artificial islands and installed weapons on reefs contested by their neighbors. The Philippines, which has the support of the United States, has defended its rights and interests in the area, but has also faced intimidation and certain aggressive acts by the Asian giant.

Here are some basic points to understand this issue:

1. International rights and disputes

China says it has rights to almost the entire South Sea, based on ancient records. Their claim is marked by a nine-dash line that invades the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of other countries. China began occupying islands and reefs in the South Sea a long time ago, taking territories that were previously claimed by Vietnam and the Philippines.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (CPA) in The Hague, Netherlands, ruled in favor of a request from the Philippines, stating that China had no legal basis for its claims, however, the communist country rejected the decision and continued to intensify its military presence in the region.

2. The role of the United States

The Philippines is a historic ally of the United States in the Asian region. In 2023, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr further strengthened defense ties with the United States by allowing greater American access to military bases and holding joint exercises.

Before that, in August 2022, the United States declared that it would defend the Philippines if the country was attacked in the South China Sea. Analysts saw this as a message to the communist country. On the 20th, the USA and the Philippines carried out joint air patrols over the South Sea.

Aircraft from the Philippine and United States Air Forces carried out joint patrols over the South Sea on the 20th.

Photo: Reproduction/EFE/PHILIPPINES AIR FORCE OF THE SOUTH CHINA SEA PATROL

China and the United States have indirectly confronted each other in the South Sea and the Taiwan Strait. Communists accuse the United States of “provocation and interference.”

3. Attempting dialogue

Despite the tensions, the Philippines and China tried to dialogue and cooperate in some aspects. In 2023, the Philippine president met with Qin Gang, then Chinese foreign minister, in Manila, promising to resolve maritime differences.

Just last year, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to accelerate negotiations to formalize a non-aggression pact for the South China Sea within three years. The agreement was seen as a sign of progress after years of impasse, but there has been no further news on it so far.

In December 2023, after dictator Xi Jinping's visit to Hanoi, China and Vietnam, which also dispute the South Sea, agreed to improve bilateral relations and build a “shared future”. The two countries signed several cooperation agreements in different areas.

However, in January this year, talks about disputes in the South Sea were discussed again. China's Foreign Ministry that month reiterated its claims over the disputed Paracel and Spratly islands, located in the South Sea, relying on historical arguments. The declaration by the communist regime's ministry came shortly after Vietnam's statements, which reiterated its right of sovereignty over the islands, known as Hoang Sa and Trong Sa in the country.

The islands, located on a crucial maritime route, are also the target of territorial disputes between the two countries with Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei.

4. The buoy barrier and water cannons

Since 2023, China has been installing buoy barriers near Scarborough Reef, which is claimed by the Philippines and is also a rich fishing spot. This month, the barrier was detected again using images captured via satellite.

The Scarborough reef, also called “Masinloc reef”, is one of the most sensitive sites in the dispute. China occupied the reef in 2012 after a standoff with the Philippines. Since then, the Chinese have prevented Filipino fishermen from accessing the reef, despite reaching an informal agreement in 2016 that allowed both sides to fish there.

The Philippines has already protested in 2023 against the installation of the buoy barrier, calling it “a serious violation of international law”. Manila also said the barrier could harm the marine environment and threaten navigation safety. Additionally, the Philippines fears that China could use the barrier as a step toward building an artificial island on the reef, as it has done elsewhere in the South China Sea. Scarborough Reef is within the Philippines' 200 nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zone.

China, in turn, stated, without mentioning the buoy barrier, that the measure was “necessary” to prevent “invasions” by Philippine fishing vessels.

In December last year, a tense incident in the South China Sea triggered condemnation from the Philippines and the United States after a Chinese Coast Guard ship fired water cannons at Philippine vessels. The Philippines accused China of using the action, which resulted in significant damage to the communications and navigation equipment of one of the ships, to obstruct the passage of three of its vessels.

In addition to the incident involving the communist country's Coast Guard ships, it was also reported that suspected Chinese militia ships were using a long-range acoustic device at that time, which caused discomfort and temporary incapacitation to the crew of the Philippine vessels. Beijing again defended its actions as “control measures against ships that entered its waters”.

This month, a Philippine ship carrying fuel for fishermen was once again pursued by Chinese Coast Guard vessels.

5. Strategic, military and economic importance

The South China Sea is a vital sea route for international trade and is rich in natural resources such as oil and natural gas. Furthermore, China has strengthened its military presence in the region, building military installations on reefs and atolls, which is seen as a threat to free navigation and the sovereignty of neighboring countries. According to information from international agencies, the Chinese have transformed around seven of the reefs they control in the disputed waters into military bases that are protected by missiles and warships.

The sea has currently become a point of constant friction, especially between China and the Philippines. The dispute involves issues of sovereignty, security, resources and trade. China has expanded its presence and influence in the area, challenging the claims and interests of the Philippines and other countries. The Philippines, in turn, has resisted China's actions and sought international support to defend its rights.

Attempts at dialogue and cooperation between the parties have been overshadowed by frequent incidents and provocations, mainly by the Chinese. China's installation of the buoy barrier on Scarborough Reef was the latest example of this volatile situation, which may at some point escalate into a more intense confrontation.