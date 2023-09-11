China faces a series of economic, social and political challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The recovery of the world’s second largest economy has been slow and uneven, with sectors such as consumption and services still suffering the effects of the extremely restrictive policy adopted by the country during the health crisis.

Additionally, China has faced increasing tensions with the United States, the European Union and other countries over issues including trade, human rights, cybersecurity and regional influence.

Below, we present five points for the reader to better understand the nature of the current Chinese crisis.

The Chinese real estate crisis

China has been facing a serious crisis in its real estate sector for some time, which represents around 25% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The situation worsened even further this year, following the bankruptcy filing of Evergrande, the second largest real estate developer in the country and the most indebted in the world (with a debt of more than US$300 billion), in the USA.

Evergrande was just the tip of the iceberg of a structural problem that affects the entire Chinese real estate market. The sector had been expanding uncontrollably for years, fueled by abundant credit, speculation and growing demand. In 2022, the American magazine Forbes estimated that China had around 65 million empty homes, equivalent to the total number of homes in France and the United Kingdom combined.

Seeking to contain the real estate bubble and reduce debt, the Chinese regime tightened the conditions for access to credit for the sector in 2021, which resulted in the cutting of an important financing channel used by companies involved in the sale of new properties.

The measure triggered a wave of payment suspensions and protests from buyers who did not receive their properties, as many were left unfinished due to the fact that companies no longer had sufficient funds to complete the works. The buyers also failed to pay the loans they had taken out to banks until construction work resumed.

The crisis in the Chinese real estate sector has not yet been overcome and continues to have negative impacts on the country’s economy. Because of it, demand for real estate has fallen, as have prices and company profits. Civil construction has reduced its activity and its demand for inputs, such as steel and cement.

Investment in the sector has also slowed down, which ends up affecting the Chinese economy. As a result, the country’s economic growth, which was partly driven by the sector, has been slower and more uneven.

“The slump in the real estate sector has been the main channel through which China’s economic slowdown has manifested itself, as the industry accounted for 20 to 25% of GDP at its peak. New housing starts are down 57%, and the sector will likely remain less than half the size it was before over the next decade,” said Logan Wright, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, in a roundtable discussion released by the entity.

The economic slowdown

The economic slowdown in China is already evidenced by recent economic data. In the second quarter of this year, official data released by the Chinese regime indicate that the country grew at an annual rate of 6.3%. Despite this number, growth was below the average expected by economists, who estimated growth of 7% in the second quarter for the country.

In the first quarter, which already followed the country’s growth without the restrictive policies adopted against Covid-19 (ending in December 2022), China grew 4.5%. The number was higher than expected by economists, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that its expectation is that China will grow 5.3% in 2023, an extremely low number by the country’s standards if the atypical pandemic years are disregarded.

The slowdown is also evidenced by China’s official consumer price index, which fell 0.3% in July compared to the same period the previous year, indicating deflation. Deflation is worrying because it makes it difficult to reduce the country’s debt and results in slower growth.

Another indication of the economic slowdown is weak domestic demand, with Chinese consumers showing caution regarding income and employment prospects, which has led to a drop in retail sales, as revealed by China’s statistics bodies.

China’s exports also face challenges in 2023, recording a significant drop of 14.5% in July compared to the same month the previous year. This decline exceeded market expectations, which projected a drop of 12.5%, and represents the biggest decline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in February 2020. Imports also fell 12.4% in July.

In addition to these economic challenges, China still suffers from the effects of the “Covid Zero” policy, which involved strict measures to contain the pandemic, such as lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. They have also had severe impacts on the Asian country’s economy, including a reduction in domestic consumption and disruptions in supply chains.

The growth rate announced by the Beijing regime of around 5% for 2023 is significantly lower than the economy’s pre-pandemic trend, which averaged 7.7%.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Capital Economics, an economic research firm based in London, estimated that China’s growth trend will fall to around 2% by 2030.

“We are witnessing a shift in gear in what has been the most dramatic trajectory in economic history,” Adam Tooze, history professor and expert on economic crises at Columbia University, told the American newspaper.

The high unemployment rate among young people

In August, the Chinese regime decided to suspend the publication of official statistics on unemployment among young people, after the figures from the last survey, released in July, showed an alarming rate of 21.3% among the active population aged between 16 and 24. years. This was the highest rate since 2018, the year Beijing began releasing these numbers.

This high unemployment rate among young people is mainly attributed to the current drop in activity in the real estate and technology sectors, which have long been sources of employment for talented young people. These sectors are facing problems due to the housing crisis and the regime’s heavy regulation of technology companies.

Chinese people who complete higher education are facing a difficult reality: after receiving their diploma, they realize that the knowledge acquired over the years does not correspond to the current demands of the job market.

Furthermore, they are struggling to find good jobs and exorbitant housing prices are undermining their hopes for a stable life.

“More and more graduates [chineses] are occupying positions that are not in line with their training and credentials, to avoid unemployment,” Yao Lu, professor of sociology at Columbia University, told American broadcaster CNBC.

Unemployment among young people is not only a social problem, but also an economic one. As the technology sector suffers restrictions and companies reduce hiring, the Chinese economy faces increasing challenges. This mass unemployment could harm domestic consumption, further undermining the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Xi Jinping’s regime appears to recognize the seriousness of the situation, as evidenced by the recent cut in interest rates by the People’s Bank of China (the country’s central bank), so that young people can have greater access to loans.

In addition to hiding data on youth unemployment, the Chinese regime will also limit access to critical economic information, such as business data, court documents and some academic journals. These restrictions make it difficult for investors to assess the Chinese economy, increasing uncertainty in global markets.

Geopolitical tensions

China’s relations with many of its trading partners and some neighbors have deteriorated in recent years due to various disputes over trade, technology, human rights, territorial claims and regional influence.

The United States, which is one of China’s largest trading partners and also a strategic rival, has imposed tariffs, sanctions and restrictions on Chinese products, companies and employees due to issues such as intellectual property theft, unfair trade practices, cyber attacks, autonomy of Hong Kong, repression in Xinjiang and threats to Taiwan.

China retaliated with similar measures and accused the US of interfering in its internal affairs and curbing its growth. The Chinese have also come into conflict with other countries such as Australia, Canada, India, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam due to trade barriers, diplomatic disputes, border conflicts and maritime disputes.

These tensions have increased the risks of economic decoupling (the ability of an economy to grow without increasing corresponding environmental pressure), military confrontation and regional instability.

The high public debt

Local government debt in China is a growing concern. In recent years, this debt has increased considerably and reached an estimated US$8.2 trillion in 2022. This was in part due to unpaid loans made by companies financed by local governments, called Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFV, in acronym in English).

LGFVs play a crucial role in raising resources to finance infrastructure and development projects at the local level, such as construction of roads, buildings and other initiatives.

As they have the support of local governments, if these companies are unable to pay their loans, they are the ones who have to bear these debts, which ends up causing mass debt in many provinces and cities.

According to Bloomberg, this LGFV debt situation is becoming increasingly difficult to manage in China. About half of the cities that had their financial data analyzed are having problems paying the interest on their debts generated by loans made by companies. This is because tax revenues for these local governments have declined in recent years, mainly due to tax cuts made by the Chinese regime in response to the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

Although tax revenues have improved in 2023, land sales, which used to be an important source of money for local governments, are declining due to the slowdown in the housing market. This is leaving cities and provinces in an even more difficult financial situation.

This local debt crisis has many cities and provinces resorting to asking for financial help.

“The most important variable that will impact China’s economic growth over the next two years will be the success or failure of local government debt restructuring,” Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group, told Bloomberg.

“A collapse in local government investment would be comparable to the economic impact of the crisis on the housing market,” he added.

Exhaustion?

China is currently facing an economic crisis that challenges its growth model, which is based on exports and investment and which has yielded great advances in recent decades.

Despite the advances and successes in the past, the current Chinese economic model is beginning to show clear signs of exhaustion.

In addition to the factors already mentioned, there are other challenges that could compromise the country’s future, such as the strong intervention of the State under the leadership of Xi Jinping on private companies, especially those in the technology sector.