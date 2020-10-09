If even a corona rule goes too far for Karl Lauterbach, then something seems to be wrong. “It would therefore be better to overturn the rule before it receives too much legitimate criticism in the ‘heute-show’ and in serious formats,” says the SPD health expert, who is otherwise one of the spokesmen for strict rules.

But the current confusion about the ban on accommodation for domestic visitors from risk areas imposed in many federal states endangers the acceptance of the corona policy in his view – and does little to contain the new corona wave apart from anger. A selection of five particularly contentious points.

1. Rome yes, Potsdam no

Rome, Venice or Sardinia can be approached without any problems, although the risk of infection from the way to the airport and flying seems greater. At the same time, many Berliners can no longer stay overnight in hotels, guest houses or holiday apartments in Brandenburg. There are exceptions if the test is negative. Commuters are excluded. Families in particular are now falling victim to the high number of infections in Berlin during the autumn holidays, which, in the view of the Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD), primarily results from the parties of young people in a confined space.

Thuringia, however, with beautiful destinations like Weimar, allows citizens from risk areas in without any conditions. Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) says that the assessment of the local health authorities must be decisive, a general ban would be a wrong signal. Why not all people from such a region should be accommodated is incomprehensible to him.

The Gütersloh case had shown that the great corona outbreak in the Tönnies meat factory had hardly spread to the rest of the population. Nevertheless, vacationers from the hotels district had to leave on Usedom.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, vacationers from risk areas such as Berlin must first be quarantined. Photo: dpa

2. Quarantine instead of vacation

Holiday on the Baltic Sea is definitely a thing of the past for many due to the particularly strict requirements that apply here – in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, however, quarantine obligations apply with many exceptions, which in turn annoy some “normal tourists”. Even if the corona test is negative, there is a two-week quarantine obligation for travelers from risk areas. Holidaymakers can only shorten it if they take a new test after five to seven days and it is negative. The first week of vacation would be over.

“Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is not responsible for Berlin becoming a risk area,” says Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD). According to a resolution, commuters and people who transport mail, goods and goods by road, rail, ship or plane are exempt from the quarantine obligation; including medical staff. In addition, members of the state parliament, the Bundestag, the European Parliament and all members of a state government or the federal government are allowed to “enter”.

3. Compulsory test, but no tests:

If you want to go to Bavaria or the countryside to Brandenburg from Berlin or Bremen during the autumn holidays, you can only stay in inns or hotels if you present a negative test that is no more than 48 hours old. In Berlin, however, the laboratories are at their limit.

The occupancy rate is 95 percent, there is hardly any capacity to additionally evaluate the tests for Berliners who want to go on vacation. In addition, it now often takes several days before the result is available. As a result, an average of more than 1000 PCR tests per day are being taken away from the risk groups “in order to find a case that is 70 percent unlikely to infect anyone,” says Lauterbach.

The protective measures in hotels and restaurants and moving around in private circles on vacation seem to reduce the risk of infection there. “Traveling within Germany doesn’t make a significant contribution to the second wave,” says Lauterbach. In their travel decision, the federal and state governments demand that the trip be canceled if the test capacities are too tight: “Such free tests for travel purposes can only be carried out if the regional capacities for carrying out the tests also allow this.”

There are long waiting times and bottlenecks at the Berlin test sites. Photo: dpa

4. Berlin or district

In principle, a new wall is being built for most Berliners, the Corona Wall, although some citizens are responsible for their own behavior. The red-red-green Senate of the Governing Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller (SPD) would like to see Berlin as a city as a whole. Than one that in a protocol declaration on the federal / state resolution for dealing with holidaymakers from risk areas, Berlin was below the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

Now all of Berlin has exceeded this limit on average. But not all districts. For example, anyone who lives in the Treptow-Köpenick district, where the value of new infections is 32.5 cases, can only hope that most of the federal states will continue to classify the risk areas according to Berlin districts, as before.

In case of doubt, only a call to the health authorities in the intended holiday country or in the booked hotel will help. In any case, the classification of who is a risk area depends on the assessment of the local authorities. In Bavaria, other parameters are also included, currently Hamm, Remscheid, the Berlin districts of Mitte, Neukölln, Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg and Bremen are classified as risk areas – although far more regions have now exceeded the 50 limit in Germany.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

5. First call for booking, then ban

On September 25th, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in view of the increasing designation of neighboring countries as risk areas on ZDF: “You can also take a vacation in Germany.” Chancellor Angela Merkel also recommended vacation in Germany. Those who followed the advice and booked something can now rummage through cancellation guidelines. Because most federal states prefer to seal themselves off – said Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) according to the “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” that he was worried about too many new infections because of the otherwise many holidaymakers on the coast and in the Harz Mountains. “We cannot risk such a pull effect, a special attraction in difficult times,” emphasizes Weil.