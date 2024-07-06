Children are consumers because they have learned it from adults. They ask you for ice cream or candy or toys simply because they are bored or because they see the stimulus in front of them, in the same way that you ask for any unnecessary crap just because the ad appears on Black Friday. Faced with the more or less insistent requests of their children, there are parents who decide to buy or deny the purchase, evaluating each case on the spot, trying to teach them to reflect on the real need for each expense. On the other hand, other parents prefer to save themselves arguments and fights and give their children a specific allowance on a regular basis, so that they are the ones who manage the money and decide whether it is worth buying something or not.

Since the issue of pocket money is always controversial, before taking out your wallet, you have to think about the age at which the pocket money is given (so that children know how to value it on a mathematical and life level), how much money to give them and how often. It is not the same to give 5 euros to save and build up a cushion to someone who still has milk teeth than 50 a week to a teenager to burn through in video games. And of course, also think about the economic level of your family, so that the possible pocket money is appropriate to your reality and you are not encouraging your child to live in a parallel, unrealistic reality.

Statistically, in Spain, children are usually given around 3 euros a week until they are 10 years old, 4 to 8 euros until they are 14 years old, and from here on, 10 euros and up, depending on how much they bother you or the innocent face they put on at home while they hold out their empty palm.

To help you make your decision to raise your child financially, here are several reasons for and against giving your child a weekly allowance.

IN FAVOR

Your children will learn to manage their money. Because unlike when parents pay for everything, when the money disappears from their piggy bank or pocket, they notice how long it takes for your reserves to replenish and end up thinking in the medium and long term. They will learn to prioritize and value their purchases better. Goodbye to impulses, or, better yet: hello to remorse after the impulse. Surely those desserts or sweets that they abandon after two bites because they don’t like them, but that they have protested for a long time to get, will seem more appetizing if they have paid for them. The allowance encourages your children’s autonomy and financial responsibility. Now, this doesn’t validate maths up to sixth grade, but calculating your money is always more interesting than doing sums exercises required by the teacher. It supports savings and helps you get organized and set goals. You learn to suffer from small expenses when you are young and who knows, it may even prevent you from future bankruptcies. If the tip is in cash, they will learn a great life lesson by osmosis: you can only spend what you already have. Because knowing that money is neither magical nor infinite (and that all the supposed digital facilities for loans, credits and mortgages have small print and will keep you tied up for a long time) will serve you forever.

Not all families can afford a weekly expense, which in principle increases with the age of the child. Pixelimage (Getty Images)

AGAINST

Realistically, almost all the advantages mentioned in favor of pocket money can also be applied to the occasional money that grandmothers give them or that the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men bring them. You don’t need a continuous flow of cash to learn to save. It is not obligatory to give them money, because it is not a maintenance allowance that the child needs to survive. It is a social custom of many families, but there are also many families that do not practice it. Each child is a unique creature, and in your case, it may be the only child without weekly pay. There is a danger that if the child gets used to tips, the effort and desire to save and work to buy something will disappear. hater The social network always uses the concept of “the little payment” to discredit or directly attack anyone with whom it does not agree. But the truth is that when a grandmother gives a coin randomly and unexpectedly, it is more exciting than when you know that the money will fall no matter what, in a programmed way. Not all families can afford a weekly expense, which in principle increases with the age of the child and which, of course, must be balanced with the other children. You won’t turn your child into a kept man, don’t worry, but neither will you turn him into a part-time employee. If you give him money without it being in exchange for specific tasks, you won’t get any additional collaboration from him, as happens in families without pay, and you will have lost money on top of that. When your children need something, you buy it for them. And when they want something special, you usually agree to it too. So, if you add up everything you spend each month on your children, you’ll see that you’ve spent a good amount and they don’t need extra income.

Martin Piñol He is the author of 33 books, his children’s series Monsters’ Kitchen has been published in several countries. His latest novel is The club of shadows.

