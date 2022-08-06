Marcelo Bielsa is a coach who leaves a mark on his players both on and off the field of play.
We review five players who were managed by the Argentine coach and whose career was enhanced from that moment.
Raphinha found his best version with Bielsa at Leeds. That led him to be one of the figures in the Premier League, earn a place in the Brazilian team and fulfill his lifelong dream of being bought by Barcelona.
Kalvin Phillips met Marcelo Bielsa when he was playing in the second tier of English football. His growth was abysmal, he became a figure in the Premier and earned a place in the English team. This season he was bought by Manchester City and he did not forget Bielsa: he publicly thanked him and valued what he did for his career.
Ander Herrera was promoted by Marcelo Bielsa and the excellent level he achieved with Loco led him to be a figure in Athletic and then be transferred to Manchester United.
Another of the boosted players in Athletic. The Spaniard had already been at the club for several years, but with Bielsa he found his best level and was later sold to Bayern Munich.
Alexis Sánchez found an excellent level in the Chilean team since he was directed by Bielsa. His work was key for him to later be a figure in the titles won by La Roja.
