In adversity is when you have to solidify ideals.

This is how Ander Herrera usually speaks about Marcelo Bielsa: “He’s the most original coach I’ve ever had. I evolved a lot with him. I don’t think I have another like him” pic.twitter.com/uTvFdtvzNn

— The Bielsa slate (@pizarrabielsa) November 21, 2017